The attraction of an unsolved mystery, on the run in the forests of Japan, resonates in many ways. In this final installment, we look at the legacy of this venerated beast.

ALEX K.T. MARTIN

Staff writer

In 18th-century France, a diabolic carnivore terrorized the old southern province of Gevaudan, killing more than 80 men, women and children and triggering mass hysteria.

The attacks lasted between 1764 and 1767 and coincided with an economic slump the nation was experiencing on the heels of the Seven Years’ War, which lost France many of its colonies and burdened the country with heavy debts.

Breathless coverage by newspapers and widespread rumors of the Beast of Gevaudan, as the thing was called, elevated the creature to mythical proportions and gave poor rural peasants a common enemy to rally around.

Historians and academics tend to blame one or more wolves or wolf-dog hybrids, with some arguing that the beast was actually an escaped lion. Following several rounds of military intervention, wolves were hunted down and the attacks subsided.

The creature, however, has lived on as source material for literature, films and television programs — illustrating how the predatory canine continues to stimulate our imagination, serving as an important motif portrayed both favorably and unfavorably depending on regional and cultural contexts.