Affected by the triple disaster of March 2011, Fukushima Prefecture is pegging its future on a shift to renewable energy. Local communities, however, are calling for caution

ALEX MARTIN

OTAMA, FUKUSHIMA

Staff writer

Sitting silently among the rolling pastures, rice paddies and lush forests of the idyllic village of Otama are rows upon rows of photovoltaic solar panels — vast swaths of dark gray injecting dissonance into the postcard-like landscape local residents pride themselves on.

These solar farms began sprouting in the aftermath of the powerful March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami that triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant located some 60 kilometers east of Otama, a rural community of 8,700 and member of a nonprofit association called The Most Beautiful Villages of Japan.

Along with evacuees and radiation decontamination workers came developers lured by the feed-in tariff system the government issued to promote renewable energy, a measure aimed at reducing dependence on nuclear power and a sign of how the historic disaster began shifting the fundamental direction of Japan’s energy policy.

The rapid installation of the photovoltaic cells, however, have perplexed villagers concerned over the aesthetic damage they inflict on the landscape, and offers a look into some of the challenges the nation faces as it struggles to remain competitive in a global market more concerned than ever about greenhouse gas emissions.

“We were one of the first municipalities in Fukushima to voice our support in promoting renewable energy after the disaster,” says Masao Takeda, deputy mayor of the village. “But these solar farms can be eyesores and increase landslide risks due to the logging of mountain forests. It’s our duty to protect the majestic scenery of our village for our children.”

In June last year, Otama made a rare declaration against the indiscriminate construction of so-called mega solar farms — large-scale projects capable of producing thousands of kilowatts of power — saying they were unattractive and impacted the natural environment.

“We’re not banning solar energy. In fact, we offer subsidies to households willing to install solar panels on their roofs,” Takeda says. “We’re just asking developers to be responsible for what they build and work with residents to ensure it won’t be a burden for the village in the long run. There have been cases in the past where the management of solar projects changed hands to the point where we had difficulty keeping track of who was overseeing what.”

Otama is located at the foot of Mount Adatara, a well-known ski resort and popular hiking destination. The village made headlines in 2015 when it became the world’s first to forge a twin city partnership with Machu Picchu, the Inca citadel and UNESCO World Heritage site in southern Peru, in honor of Yokichi Nouchi, an Otama native who emigrated to the South American nation in the early 20th century and contributed to the development of tourism in the “city in the clouds.”

Known for its rich farmlands that produce rice and buckwheat used to make local sake and shōchū (distilled spirits), the village is now home to three mega solar farms each taking up more than 10,000 square meters of land, with other smaller projects in the pipeline. All facilities are managed by companies based outside of Fukushima.

“The incentive is big for landowners with idle properties,” says Eiki Takeda, an Otama official, during a recent tour of the village’s solar facilities. He explained that many are drawn to the idea of selling or renting out their land to developers for income rather than paying property taxes. All in all, Takeda says there are an estimated 20 to 30 solar projects ranging in size currently dotting the village.

“Developers scout out good locations,” he says, “and come searching for their owners to negotiate directly.”