Now 74, Kenji Hayashi says reporters back then went borderline criminal in their pursuit of a scoop about his wife.

“There were guys trying to steal letters out of our mailbox or climbing on our roof so they can photograph the inside of our daughter’s room,” he said at his tiny apartment in Wakayama, where he lives alone.

“When I complained that their actions were crossing the line, one of them snapped back and said, ‘Well, my boss said that in order for me to get a scoop, they will condone me breaking the law as long as I can get away with a suspended sentence.’”

“Those were some crazy times,” he said.

According to Hayashi, who has for years stood behind his wife, Masumi Hayashi never gave in to the relentless interrogation led by the male detectives who were trying to force confessions out of her. If anything, she even once “hit back” at one of them, he said.

Tanaka believes that such an “unfeminine” act of defiance provoked the ire of authorities, dashing any hopes of her winning their sympathy.

Given the police’s masculine culture, the idea that she hit a male detective “despite being a woman,” or that her attitude was “aggressive for a woman,” was likely a shared sentiment among those interrogating her, “possibly making them all the more determined to prove her guilt,” Tanaka said.

“I think it’s possible that because of the fact she was a brazen woman, no one felt the slightest sympathy for her, which at least played a part in how she ended up,” she said.

“I can’t help but imagine how things might have turned out had she acted more meekly and with more modesty in front of the camera. If so, the media perhaps wouldn’t have called her a ‘poisonous wife.’”

Unable to feel emotion

The renewed interest today in the curry-poisoning case, however, isn’t so much about the possibility of Hayashi’s wrongful convictions as it is about Koji’s public retelling of discrimination he has endured as the son of a high-profile murderer.

In Japan, it is extremely rare for family members of prisoners to come forward, and even in Koji’s case, he keeps his real name hidden and asks the press not to photograph his face.

Soon after the initial arrest of his parents over insurance fraud, arrangements were made for Koji and his three sisters to be sent into an orphanage. It didn’t take long before the four became an easy target for bullying there.

As an adult, Koji keeps his hair long to conceal multiple scars on his head that he says were inflicted by his peers at the orphanage. His nose, he says, remains slightly deformed after it was once broken by one of his tormentors and since left unattended.

When Koji and his siblings made a brief return to their house in Sonobe several months after the arrest of their parents, he was shocked to find its surrounding walls vandalized with hateful graffiti threatening to kill them or calling them “murderers.” Months later, the house was burned down by an arsonist.

In one of the most traumatizing experiences from his adolescent days, Koji says he was also sexually molested by a female staffer at the orphanage over the course of a few years. But the notion that he is the child of one of the most heinous criminals in recent memory convinced him he has “no right to complain,” prompting him to stay silent for many years.

Back then, “I had it in my mind that I was not in a position to resist. I was resigned to everything,” Koji said. “I had become so inured to violence and verbal abuse that I was living my life unable to feel any emotion.”

His ordeal continued even after he left the facility to live on his own. As he started working, Koji did his best to hide from his colleagues who his mother was, but at a restaurant where he was hired, his employer one day found out about his family and indirectly pressured him to quit.

“You do realize you working here raises sanitary problems, right?” Koji quoted the owner as telling him — the implication being that Koji’s association with the notorious curry-poisoning case will put the restaurant’s food-safety reputation at risk.

Still, at age 29, he was successfully engaged to a woman who accepted his proposal despite knowing everything about his mother. For the first time in a long time, he was over the moon.

But when he confided to his fiance’s father about his mother, every hope he had built about a happy home life — something he had always craved — vanished in the most excruciating way.

“I didn’t raise my daughter to give her to the son of a death-row inmate!” the father shouted at him, breaking into an angry rant. That, Koji recalls, was the end of his relationship with the woman and her family.

Despite everything he went through, Koji says he doesn’t mean to play victim or advocate change for the way prisoners’ families are treated in society.

“It is easy to say discrimination shouldn’t happen, but the reality isn’t so pretty,” he said. From what he has seen, he said, families of criminal offenders are “bound to” suffer some form of bullying or discrimination in society.

“What I think is important is to accept there is no escaping that fate, and make sure you don’t use these adversities as some kind of excuse to go reckless or break the law yourself. I hope people in a similar situation will feel encouraged to see how even I, with everything I’ve gone through, have survived without falling into the dark side.”