Restoration work

After World War II, ownership of the palace was transferred from the imperial family to the government.

For a short period of time, the palace was used in several administrative roles, acting as the National Diet Library, the Judge Impeachment Court and the Research Commission on the Constitution. At one point, it even served as the office for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.

In the late 1960s, the government decided to use the palace as a state guesthouse for visiting dignitaries.

With so much foot traffic having gone through the palace in the preceding two decades, however, the interior had deteriorated badly and the building needed substantial renovation. Like many places in Japan at this time, smoking was commonplace and years of exposure to cigarette smoke had damaged artwork on the walls and ceilings.

In one room that is called Kacho no Ma (Hall of Flowers and Birds), for example, which was once used as the National Diet Library’s reading room, smoke had ruined a Gobelins tapestry that had been hanging on a wall. Instead of asking Gobelins Manufactory in Paris to remake the tapestry, a domestic company was tasked with the restoration work.

Yamato says weavers re-created the tapestry by hand, using their own fingernails that had been deliberately sharpened for the task. However, the weavers were only able to finish about 2 centimeters a day, meaning that the entire process took more than three years. “Most tapestries these days are machine woven, so it’s extremely rare to see the hand-woven style you can see here,” Yamato says.

Six years after restoration work began, the palace reopened in 1974, welcoming then-U.S. President Gerald Ford as its first official state guest. Other prominent guests have included former Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev, former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and former South African President Nelson Mandela.

A Japanese-style annex to the palace called Yushintei (Pavilion of the Buoyant Mind) was also unveiled the same year. Unlike the neo-Baroque Western style of the main building, Yushintei featured a number of traditional Japanese design elements, from its courtyard garden that includes stone from Kyoto to its spacious 77-square-meter tatami room.

The annex was built to host cultural events such as traditional dinners, lunches and tea ceremonies. No official meetings are conducted there.

The building found itself at the center of international attention in 2017 when U.S. President Donald Trump joined Abe to feed carp in a nearby pond. News outlets captured Trump pouring the fish food from a wooden box in one go, with media describing him as being culturally insensitive.

Yamato, however, scoffed at such reports, saying they were misleading.

“President Trump was using a spoon at first but the two leaders ran out of time,” he recalls. “First, Prime Minister Abe poured the rest of his fish food into the pond and President Trump just followed suit. That’s why he was mad — the media were only commenting on a single snapshot of the incident.”