Rare sightings

Stories of wolves in Chichibu abound, shared by local elders such as Hisao Machida. The portly 85-year-old real estate agent holds forth in an office cluttered with dusty memorabilia near Seibu-Chichibu, a station around 80 minutes by express train from Ikebukuro, a major shopping and entertainment hub in the capital.

I was visiting him there one day when Machida passed along a tale he’d heard over 60 years before from two brothers who’d regularly gone hunting on 1,304-meter Mount Buko, which was, and still is, considered a sacred symbol of the region.

Machida says the older of the two was something of an eccentric who lived in a cave and frequently embarked on months-long expeditions to capture wild animals. His brother, on the other hand, was an expert trapper.

“The younger of the brothers told me there were wolves still inhabiting Mount Buko in 1935 or 1936, around the time I was born,” Machida says. That would be 30 years or so after the supposedly last known specimen of the Japanese wolf was purchased in Washikaguchi by Anderson.

The younger brother placed snares in the mountain to seize rabbits and deer, but would often find his prey being snatched by feral dogs.

“Angered, he assembled new traps to catch them, applying thick metal wires used in scaffolding. They worked just fine on dogs, but not when wolves were accidentally trapped,” Machida says. “The beasts would tear apart the device and escape.”

One day, the brothers found a hapless wolf entangled and dead in a snare.

“The younger brother was petrified since we’d been taught that wolves are deities,” Machida says. “To hide any trace of the sacrilege, he told me he used a hammer to crush the beast’s bones into small fragments and buried them on Mount Buko. I asked for the location, but he never told us.”

There are plenty of similar reports of sightings and discoveries of the remains of wolf-like animals during the Showa Era (1926-89). In a period when Japan’s population and economy soared, the nation’s pristine natural forests were replaced by secondary and planted forests to procure lumber to feed housing demand.

Some cases made it into the papers — perhaps reflecting the people’s nostalgia for a pre-industrial past.

In August 1973, the Yomiuri Shimbun ran a story about the discovery of a mysterious carcass in the Hatenashi Mountains, a range covering Wakayama and Nara prefectures. Found buried in a landslide, the animal had thick fur and a large mouth, the newspaper said. It also had webbed feet, one of the traits possessed by wolves. Upon analysis, it was identified as a young racoon dog.

In its Feb. 15, 1978, edition, the Asahi Shimbun printed a piece about a four-legged canid trapped in what is now the town of Taki in Mie Prefecture. While the animal died the same day it was caught, an academic quoted in the story said its physical characteristics showed a resemblance to the supposedly extinct beast. It was eventually judged to be a fox.

While no such claimed sighting has been formally confirmed or officially endorsed to date, the accounts have led wolf enthusiasts to dedicate much time and energy to proving the existence of the animal. Contrary to the popular image of Japan being a high-tech wonderland home to glitzy cities, forests account for two-thirds the nation’s total area. That abundance of wildlife has convinced some that the terrestrial carnivore may still be lurking somewhere in the mountains.