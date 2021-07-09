Radical ecological solution

With the human predators unprepared to meet the challenge fully, some are calling for a simple, albeit controversial, solution: reintroducing wolves to protect farmland and restore the ecological balance of affected areas.

Japan was once home to two types of wolves: the Hokkaido or Ezo wolf (Canis lupus hattai) native to the northern island of Hokkaido, and the Japanese or Honshu wolf (Canis lupus hodophilax) endemic to the islands of Honshu, Shikoku and Kyushu.

Deified by Hokkaido’s indigenous Ainu people as Horkew Kamuy (Howling God), the Ezo wolf hunted the Yezo sika deer, among other animals. But the carnivore’s main prey became scarce during the Meiji Era (1868-1912) when settlers from Honshu chased deer for meat and leather. Instead, the canine began targeting horses — much to the dismay of ranchers.

In response, a bounty system was introduced and American rancher Edwin Dun launched a campaign to exterminate wolves using strychnine-laced baits. Meanwhile, record-breaking snowfalls in 1879 pushed deer to near-extinction, further diminishing the wolf population. This subspecies of the gray wolf is thought to have gone extinct in 1896.

The last known specimen of the Japanese wolf, on the other hand, was purchased by American explorer Malcolm Playfair Anderson in 1905. Smaller than the Ezo wolf, it was nevertheless worshipped by farmers as protector of the field during the Edo Period (1603-1868).

The wolf’s revered status gradually eroded after it began preying on horses in the 17th century. According to records, some of the earliest wolf bounties were offered by the Morioka domain in the northern Tohoku region. Studies indicate that, at one point, 35% of Morioka’s horses were killed by wolves, extending the notion that the beast was an enemy of humans.

Meanwhile, rabies appeared among dogs in the mid 1730s and rapidly spread throughout the nation. The disease eventually reached wolves and turned some into crazed man-killers, triggering large-scale wolf hunts. Deforestation, coupled with a decline of the deer population due to overhunting and the evolution of firearms, also led to the steady depletion of the wolf population.

And during the Meiji Restoration, killing wolves became national policy, while deadly canine distemper epidemics transmitted from Western dogs infected wolves. All these factors are said to have played a part in the animal’s disappearance from the archipelago.

“According to my estimate, there were probably around 5,000 to 10,000 Japanese wolves and 2,000 to 3,000 Hokkaido wolves in Japan,” says Naoki Maruyama, who heads the Japan Wolf Association, a group that has been lobbying for the reintroduction of wolves.