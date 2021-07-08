Canine deities

There are numerous variations to the story of the escorting wolf, from those that portray the animal as guardians of travelers to those that depict the beast attacking humans who tripped and fell, or lacked respect.

Akiko Hishikawa, a researcher at Aichi University and the author of “The Folklore of Wolves: The History of Human-Animal Relationships,” has collected 149 similar tales from across Japan. Many involve the targeted humans resorting to various rituals both during the ordeal and after they reach their destinations to repel or thank the wolf.

“There are regional characteristics to these tales. In the Kii Peninsula, for example, there are many okuri ōkami episodes featuring humans giving wolves salt,” Hishikawa says. There are even stories of wolves visiting households to drink urine saved as fertilizer, she adds. While the canine may have been trying to extract essential mineral nutrients from the secretion, the strange behavior contributed to the myth that wolves were fond of salt and salty water.

Here’s an anecdote collected by Hishikawa in 1996 from a man in his 70s, a resident of Higashiyoshino village in Nara Prefecture where the carcass of the supposedly last wolf was bought by American explorer Malcolm Playfair Anderson: “We’re here in the mountains. It’s cold, and there wasn’t any electricity back then like there is now, so folks would take lanterns or go without any light when heading back home. Then a wolf may follow you. Wolves seem to be fond of salt. Salt. And urine. If you’re a man, you may stop to take a leak. Then, from what I’ve heard, the wolf would lick that up. And it would follow you all the way back home. And once you realize you’ve been stalked, you’d go inside, grab a pinch of salt and sprinkle it by the gates. It would lick that clean and, satisfied, return to its domain. I hear that’s what people did back in the day.”

Hishikawa says the phenomenon is unheard of among folklore tied to other wild animals in Japan, and could reflect how wolves were deified on the archipelago. Salt was of high value for humans, especially those living in the mountains, and the act of giving such precious supplies to a beast could mean the canine was considered to be of a different caliber among its fellow animals.

Based upon a tale she heard in 1996 from a 77-year-old resident of the village of Higashiyoshino, Hishikawa surmises that “people may have been drawn to the solitude and nobility characterized by wolves.

“I’ve talked to someone who claims to have actually seen a wolf, who said its powerful presence was incomparable to that of a dog,” Hishikawa says.

This man reportedly said he encountered a wolf only a couple of meters away from him while pruning in a forest in 1991.

“I thought it would bite off my hand or leg. So I held up my axe and kept raising my voice,” he is quoted as saying in Hishikawa’s book. This was nearly a century after the Japanese wolf was thought to have gone extinct. “There are folks who question why I thought it was a wolf rather than a dog, but I own seven dogs and I used to be a hunter. I wouldn’t make that mistake.”