Dressed roughly in rubber sandals and a short-sleeve down jacket, Yagi briefly introduced himself while we drove toward the residence of Rina Kambayashi, a woman who claims to have seen a wolf in her garden in late 2018. He told me about the photographs he had taken in 1996 and explained that he ran a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding the supposedly extinct animal. I was immediately drawn to his light-hearted sense of humor, and found his tendency to ramble when the conversation turned to his lifelong passion a sign that he was the genuine article.

Since then, I’ve kept in close contact with him. I also met the members of his nonprofit group as they performed routine maintenance of the trail cameras Yagi had set up deep in the mountains of Okuchichibu in a bid to catch the wolf on film. In the meantime, I did my own homework on the history and folklore of the beast. The more I learned, the more I found myself intrigued by its mystique. I began to understand why Yagi had dedicated so much of his life to this search.

Soon after the encounter with the canine in the fall of 1996, Yagi sent his pictures to several experts. Most said the photographs were not enough to make a judgment on what exactly the animal was. The exception was the late Yoshinori Imaizumi, Japan’s leading mammalogist and former director of the National Museum of Nature and Science’s zoological department.

In December, a letter arrived at Yagi's home in Ageo, a suburban city in Saitama Prefecture. In the two-page type-written note, Imaizumi compared in detail the morphological characteristics of the beast Yagi had photographed with those of the wolf and yamainu (mountain dog) specimens acquired in Osaka by German naturalist Philipp Franz von Siebold in 1826 during his tenure in Dejima, Nagasaki Prefecture.

These specimens, including a mounted specimen of the yamainu, are currently in the collection of the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, the Netherlands. Collectively they are considered the Japanese wolf’s type specimen, meaning a specimen originally used to name a species or subspecies. These have also been a source of taxonomic confusion that I will attempt to explain in a latter installment of this series.

In the letter, Imaizumi listed 12 similarities between the canine Yagi photographed in the mountains of Chichibu and Siebold’s taxidermied specimen, including its short ears, black tail end, length, color and patterns of the fur, and a lack of the stop, or bulging frontal furrow found in dogs. Imaizumi named the animal the Chichibu yaken (Chichibu wild dog) and concluded the letter as follows:

“Setting aside what exactly a ‘Chichibu yaken’ is, it seems apparent that (the creature in the photographs) is a rare animal that could potentially be a surviving Japanese wolf and not some Husky wolf hybrid,” Imaizumi wrote. “The animal’s true identity can only be revealed with further research. I am hoping that you will put forth all your efforts in its investigation and protection.”

Imaizumi's letter cemented Yagi’s conviction that the extinct animal was still out there in the wild, waiting to be rediscovered. The skeptics — and there were many — only hardened his defiance, a rebellious streak rooted in his childhood.