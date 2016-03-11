ANDREW McKIRDY

Staff writer

Yutaka Nozawa has a dream.

“I grew up watching Jackie Chan films, so every time I go to a shopping mall or another high building, I always look down and think how Jackie Chan would fall,” says the 28-year-old. “In the future, I want to fall from a three-story building, breaking through glass and roofs.”

Nozawa’s ambition may not be shared by everyone, but then again, not everyone is a professional stunt performer.

Nozawa is an instructor and student with Quiet Flame Productions, a Tokyo-based stunt school, film production company and taekwondo dojo set up in 2017 by American Chuck Johnson. The school makes most of its money from taekwondo but also has around 10 dedicated stunt students, who are training to do the highly skilled work that is just too risky and specialized for TV and movie actors.

This can include fights, falling down stairs, being set on fire, flying through the air, crashing cars and falling off buildings. Although meticulous planning and rigorous safety are at the heart of everything a stunt performer does, danger is never far away.

“The stunts all have varying degrees of difficulty and varying degrees of danger,” says Johnson. “Fight choreography is the one where you get bruised up the most, but it’s also the most nonlethal. If something goes wrong in fight choreography, at worst you get a broken nose. If something goes wrong when you’re doing a high fall, you’re probably not going to walk away from it.”

Johnson is a former U.S. national taekwondo champion from Michigan who moved to Japan in 2002. He did a variety of jobs, from English teacher to bodyguard, before landing a small part as a martial arts supersoldier in the 2004 movie “Godzilla: Final Wars,” where he met up-and-coming action director Yuji Shimomura.

An action director is the person who oversees action scenes in a movie, and will bring a team of trained performers to the production. Johnson asked Shimomura if he could join, and spent the next two years training to embark on his new career.

With virtually no other Western stunt performers working in Japan, Johnson knew there was an opening for him if he could complete his apprenticeship. As someone coming from a martial arts background, however, his movie fight training ran counter to everything he had ever learned.

“In real fighting, you never want to show somebody what you’re doing,” Johnson says. “In film, you always want to show it superclearly. One, so that you can cue to the person you’re doing the action sequence with. And two, so that the audience knows what’s happening. It’s a completely different style of movement, where the logic is backward.

“Fight choreography is a partner dance,” he says. “It’s never about you. It’s about you matching your timing with the other person.”

Johnson picked up work slowly at first but soon found himself in demand once his name became known in the industry. He was cast in several movies, TV shows, commercials and video games, before he decided to further his education by enrolling in the International Stunt School in Seattle in 2008.

There, he learned how to do “high-profile” stunts such as high falls and fire burns, and returned to Japan with more skills in his repertoire. Fight scenes constitute the bulk of a performer’s work, but the more spectacular stunts are far more lucrative.