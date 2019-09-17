Tachibana has encountered no such difficulties working on Skytree, and he is not fazed by the vertigo-inducing view as he goes about his work. In fact, as he surveys the vista of the city, taking in the new National Stadium, Tokyo Tower, the Imperial Palace, the Tokyo Government Buildings and Odaiba’s Rainbow Bridge, among other landmarks, he counts himself lucky to be up there.

“You don’t often get the chance to look at scenery from this kind of height,” Tachibana says. “Being able to take in this view and feel the breeze without any windows in front of you is one of the privileges of the job. When there’s no glass, you see the full panorama and get a sense of realism.”

Not everyone shares Tachibana’s enthusiasm for the task.

The reaction from Skytree visitors inside Tembo Galleria when he and his colleague heave into view is one of astonishment, with one man joking: “It’s not a job that humans should be doing.”

There is also widespread excitement and admiration as children race to the window to wave at the cleaners, however, and Tachibana is quick to respond in kind.

“A lot of people wave at us and we wave back,” he says. “Kids either stare at us or wave at us. It’s nice. You don’t really get the chance to wave at people in this line of work. When you’re cleaning other buildings, they’re usually offices and the people working in them aren’t really interested. Here, you get a lot of tourists.

“You can communicate with the visitors,” he says. “Even with people from overseas, I don’t know what they’re saying but you can make eye contact with them or share a laugh. It’s fun.”

Japan is currently experiencing a tourism boom, with government figures showing that a record 16.63 million overseas visitors arrived in the first six months of 2019 — up 4.6 percent from a year earlier. The government has set a target of attracting 40 million visitors annually from this year.

Skytree, with 4.27 million visitors last year, has become a major tourist draw. With Tokyo also set to welcome the world for the Olympics and Paralympics next year, Tachibana is happy he can play a part.

“I’m proud to work here,” he says. “It feels like recently there are a lot of visitors from overseas. Skytree has been open for seven years now and it’s become an established tourist destination. Next year is the Tokyo Olympics, and from now on, Skytree will have more chances to show itself off to the world. I feel like I can help with that.”