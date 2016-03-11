ANDREW McKIRDY

Staff writer

Jay Noyes, clad head to toe in the steel armor of a medieval knight, is steadily advancing toward me with a longsword — which he intends to hit me with.

I raise my buckler — a small metal shield about the size of a hubcap — and peer through the bars of my helmet, which is heavy, hot and making me increasingly claustrophobic.

Suddenly, my head snaps back and a loud clang rings out around the caged arena. “Good,” I shout, to confirm that Noyes has scored a direct hit on me, although I can’t help but feel that the force of the blow speaks for itself.

I lower my sword, which is made of a flexible type of wood called rattan, and move to the side to let the next fighter take my place. I am five minutes into my first taste of medieval martial arts at Castle Tintagel in Tokyo’s Mejiro neighborhood, and I am already exhausted.

Noyes allows me to sit down and take a break. Who says chivalry is dead?

“Almost everybody here is actually very kind and friendly, but the fighting is all-out,” says Noyes, an American who 11 years ago founded Castle Tintagel, a medieval martial arts school that also has branches in Sendai and Nagoya.

“We’re not interested in people who are going to be here angry and yelling,” he says. “But it is extremely full-contact combat. It makes an impression on people.”

Castle Tintagel, named after an English castle associated with the legend of King Arthur, teaches students how to fight like the European knights of the 14th and 15th centuries, in both armored and unarmored combat. It now also runs a class teaching Bushido — the way of the samurai.

The medieval style of fighting, which involves a variety of weapons such as swords, pole axes, daggers and spears, is commonly known as buhurt and has a niche but devoted following around the world, particularly in Eastern Europe. The weapons are mostly made of rattan, but hollow steel versions with blunt blades conforming to safety specifications are also used.

Rules vary and so can the number of fighters, with some competitions pitting teams of 100 or more against each other in one wild, brutal free-for-all.

Clearly, it is not for the faint-hearted.