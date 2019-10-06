Hirokazu Kore-eda steps out of his comfort zone

MARK SCHILLING

Contributing writer

Many Japanese filmmakers talk about wanting to work abroad and dozens have done it, but the number of Japanese master directors who have made great films with only foreign actors in overseas locations trends toward zero.

Thus, Hirokazu Kore-eda, winner of the Cannes Palme d’Or last year for his dark family drama, “Shoplifters,” not only stepped out of his professional comfort zone but also challenged a local industry jinx by making “The Truth,” a drama shot in France with an international cast and not a word of dialogue in Japanese.

The film, about the clash between an elderly actress (Catherine Deneuve) and her scriptwriter daughter (Juliette Binoche) over the former’s largely fabricated memoir, opened this year’s Venice Film Festival, where years earlier Kore-eda had his first international triumph with his 1995 feature debut, “Maborosi.” “The Truth” later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, North America’s largest and most important showcase for new films.

“I was a bit relieved,” says Kore-eda in an interview at the office of the film’s Japanese distributor. “The audiences laughed a lot at both screenings and, judging from their reaction, the film cleared the language hurdle.”

He claims not to be bothered by the critics, who have been divided over “The Truth.” Its current Rotten Tomatoes score is 75 percent — the lowest of any Kore-eda film to date. “That’s up to them,” Kore-eda says. “I don’t need to concern myself with that sort of thing.”

Kore-eda initially had no strong desire to work abroad. “First of all, I only speak Japanese,” he says. However, he and Binoche discussed working together while both were participating in a 2011 talk event.

Also, while at the French Film Festival in Japan, which is held annually in Yokohama, Kore-eda was told by fellow director Francois Ozon that he should try filming in France.

“He said I’d be successful there,” Kore-eda recalls with a grin. Then his 2013 film, “Like Father, Like Son,” became a hit with French audiences. “I felt that the demographic for my films there had definitely expanded,” he says. “It was a big plus for me.”