Dissecting the secrets of the legendary giant squid

ANDREW MCKIRDY

Tsukuba, Ibaraki Pref.

Staff writer

In ancient legend they were called the kraken, fearsome sea monsters of giant proportions that would drag sailors down to their doom.

More than 2,000 years later, the world still remains mystified by the creatures we now know as giant squids.

But researchers, led by internationally renowned zoologist Tsunemi Kubodera, are doing their best to unlock the secrets of the fabled deep-sea denizens.

Last week at the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, Kubodera conducted a dissection of a 394-cm-long specimen along with a team of researchers from universities and other institutions around the country.

“The giant squid is a very rare animal,” said Kubodera, who in 2012 became the first person in the world to film one of the giant creatures in its natural habitat, descending nearly 1 km beneath the surface in a small submersible to record the creature near the Ogasawara Islands about 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo.

“We have learned a lot about the makeup of giant squids’ bodies, but we want to learn more,” he said. “We have researchers here today who want to find out about the squid’s nervous system, its eyes and its blood. I’m a taxonomist, but today we’re looking at the giant squid from a physiological perspective. We’re looking at it from lots of different aspects. Everyone here is interested in giant squids and we want to find out more about them.”

Giant squids are one of the most seldom-seen animals in the world, and much about them remains unknown.

They are believed to be able to grow up to 13 meters long, and can weigh almost a ton. They live at depths of anywhere between 300 and 1,000 meters, and have eight arms and two additional longer feeding tentacles. These are tipped with hundreds of jagged suckers, which they use to snatch prey from up to 10 meters away.

Giant squids have two eyes the size of dinner plates — the largest in the animal kingdom — and a sharp beak similar to a parrot’s. The main part of the body is called the mantle, which houses all the basic organs. On the underside of the body is the funnel, which the animal uses to exhale, expel waste, lay eggs, squirt ink and propel itself through the water.

“One of the things that I like best about them is their size,” said Kubodera, who in 2004 became the first person in the world to photograph a giant squid in its natural habitat, and in 2006 became the first to film one in any environment when he caught one with bait off the Ogasawaras.

“You don’t normally see squids as big as that,” he said. “When you dissect a normal-size squid, the stomach is very small and so are all the other parts. When you dissect a giant squid, you need to use your whole body just to move it. They really make an impression. They have the same bodily makeup as normal squids, but they are much larger. That’s the appeal for me.”