Most competitive cosplayers teach themselves to make their own costumes and prop weapons, developing a wide range of technical skills in the process. The costumes can take months to make, and many go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure their creations are as faithful to the source material as possible.

“I know someone who cosplayed a super-simple costume — the guy is basically just wearing a suit,” says Lyndsey Luther, who runs the cosplay events at Anime Boston, one of the biggest anime conventions in the United States.

“But he had used historically correct techniques to make it fit to the body in exactly the right way,” she says. “It took hundreds of hours and you would never know it to look at it. He had spent hundreds of hours sewing all these itty-bitty details that you can’t even see from the outside.”

Before the stage performances to decide Japan’s World Cosplay Summit representative begin, the five teams are given a costume pre-inspection by a separate three-person judging panel. The teams are given seven minutes to explain how they made the costumes, with time at the end for judges to ask questions and take a closer look. Teams also bring photo books charting their costumes’ development for the judges to flip through.

Tochigi qualifier Team Ark, comprising Ayaka “Ruby” Matsuda and Ryota “RyuRyu” Ibi, has chosen to cosplay as characters from the smartphone game Fate/Grand Order. Matsuda tells the judges how she achieved the color gradation on her cape, while Ibi explains how he made her spear from a length of pipe and household items including a handle from a chest of drawers.

The costume pre-inspection scores are taken into account by the main seven-person judging panel, which evaluates the teams based on three criteria: performance, costume and respect for the character.

“Respect for the character is not so much about accuracy as passion,” explains judge Tatsumi Inui, who has come dressed for the occasion as Fate/Grand Order character Shakespeare. “How much does the cosplayer love this character? You can sense that from the way they express themselves.

“A separate panel pre-judges the costumes beforehand, but the costume points that our panel awards are based on how good they look on stage,” he says. “When they swish their cape, how graceful is it? Does the skirt twirl round in a perfect circle? We award points for the elements of the costumes that are meant to be seen.”

In the end, Team Ark is declared the winner, and Matsuda and Ibi pose for photos and talk excitedly about representing their country at the World Cosplay Summit.

Not all cosplayers are as dedicated to their craft as those who will be competing in Nagoya, however. For the majority, cosplay is simply a hobby.

Most participants at Tokyo Cosplay Collection have bought, rather than made, their outfits, and say they like cosplay because it gives them the chance to “become” their favorite character for a day.

In the park where Saki, Eri and Mimori are enjoying their tea party, groups of cosplayers are posing for photos in the early afternoon sun. Many have come with amateur photographers with whom they have struck up mutually beneficial relationships.

A photographer who posts pictures on social media under the name “Barter Cat” has been invited to take photos of two cosplayers he knows from a previous event, who have dressed as characters from the manga “My Hero Academia.” Photographing cosplayers is Barter Cat’s hobby and the couple are keen to have their pictures taken, so no money is involved.

The rules governing their relationship are clearly defined, and Barter Cat is careful never to cross the line.

“They asked me to come here today so I will only take pictures of them,” he says. “Between photographers, we try not to interfere with what each other is doing. I don’t know what kind of relationship other photographers and models have but, in my case, there is a distance between us. They want me to take photos and I want to take photos, so our communication in based on that. I don’t think about anything beyond that.

“I’m sure there are shady photographers who act like stalkers,” he says. “When you have big crowds, people like that will come along. That’s just a fact.”

The issue of consent and boundaries in the world of cosplay is a pertinent one. The majority of cosplayers are women, and many of the characters they portray wear revealing or form-fitting outfits.