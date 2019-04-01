Conflicting interests

Japan’s perspective of those three spheres has altered greatly during that time, not least with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 — the first year of the Heisei Era — which marked the end of the Cold War and the birth of a new world order.

In the postwar decades leading up to Heisei, Japan was happy to take refuge under its war-renouncing Constitution and the broad-rimmed U.S. nuclear umbrella and although for the time-being they were stuck with the Showa Era and the wartime images its name embodied, people were desperate to move on toward “peace at any price,” says Kenji Isezaki, a professor at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies.

“Peace is a very relative term, but generally is used to refer to something that’s antiwar,” says Isezaki, who specializes in peace-building and conflict prevention studies. “Whether that notion is correct or not, we have to question it because every war is initiated in the name of peace. I don’t think Japan can question that subject because we have remained entirely under the will of the U.S. — a situation we got used to over a long time.”

Despite widespread anti-Japan-U.S. security protests during the 1960s and ’70s, little had changed, particularly during the bubble years of economic growth and prosperity, he says.

“Apparently even the protest movement didn’t alter anything, because subsequently Japan lost the motivation to change,” he says. “We fell into a kind of slumber, without questioning even fundamental things and instead searched for peace and safety within.”

With the arrival of the Heisei Era, however, Japan began to show signs of suffering from a kind of restless leg syndrome that stirred it from that sleep, with rapid increases in arms imports accompanied by efforts to mobilize its Self-Defense Forces.

That new dawn saw Japan rising to third place on the globe’s biggest military spenders list and its first significant contribution to international peacekeeping efforts when civilian electoral observers were dispatched to Namibia followed by minesweepers to the Persian Gulf in 1991, the latter thanks to a broad interpretation of the SDF law.

However, it wasn’t until the enactment of international peacekeeping legislation in 1992 that Japan’s SDF troops were deployed to U.N. missions around the globe, including in Cambodia, Mozambique and East Timor.

As they were restricted to areas where ceasefire conditions had been reached and could only use weapons for self-defense, the U.N. provided them with “the safest jobs in the safest places during the safest period,” of a conflict, Isezaki says.

All that changed in 2004 when then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi pushed legislation through the Diet allowing SDF troops to support the U.S. in Iraq. The four-year mission there — without a U.N. mandate — was widely viewed as marking the end of half a century of pacifism.

Logs from those times — released last spring after previously being reported lost — suggested SDF members may have operated inside a combat zone, which in accordance with the constitution is illegal.

This marked the start of incremental nibbles at the Constitution, beginning in earnest in 2005 when Koizumi approved his Liberal Democratic Party’s plan to revise Article 9, which bans the maintenance of armed forces, in an attempt to allow the Self-Defense Forces to serve as a more active ally to the United States.

A decade later, Koizumi’s protege, incumbent leader Shinzo Abe, forced through bills that enabled Japan’s forces to participate in “collective self-defense,” meaning Japan could now scrap it out with its allies should they come under attack.

Even though similar legislation — the Regional Affairs Law — allowing Tokyo to provide “rear support” in a U.S.-initiated conflict even when Japan is not under attack had been passed in 1999, Abe’s bills were met with widespread public condemnation and mass demonstrations, one of which in Tokyo was attended by more than 120,000 protestors, among them members of the erstwhile student movement SEALDs (which some speculate was propped up by activists from the 1960s and ’70s).

Thousands more, including Nobel Prize-winning physicist Toshihide Maskawa and survivors of World War II air raids, sued the government over the legislation, which they said violated their constitutional right to live in peace as Japan could become the target of armed attacks and terrorism should it become embroiled in warfare.

In December, Abe proposed fresh amendments that, ironically, were opposed by Koizumi, who, in his post-Fukushima role as a neo-anti-nuclear activist, urged Abe to forget the “undoable” and work toward things that were “doable” — such as getting rid of Japan’s nuclear reactors and its growing stockpile of weapons grade plutonium, which currently stands at 47 tons, enough to manufacture 6,000 atomic bombs.

In the interim, the Self-Defense Forces had done its best to show once more that revisions were barely necessary. During U.N. peacekeeping operations in South Sudan in July 2016, Japanese forces reportedly became embroiled in activities that violated Japan’s peacekeeping law. These were relayed to then-Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, who initially buried them — a cover-up that ultimately led to her resignation.

Abe argued that it was the “mission” of politicians to allow SDF members to undertake their duties “with a sense of pride” and, in order to do that, the Constitution needed to be revised for “proactive contribution to peace based on the principle of international cooperation.”

During a visit to Japan in 2018, Norwegian sociologist Johan Galtung, who is widely recognized as the father of peace and conflict studies, argued that Abe’s Article 9 revision had nothing to do with “positive peace … where countries go to peace together,” but instead “desired equity with the U.S. in order to go to war together.”

“When Abe talks about militarizing Japan and becoming a strong military power, he’s not living in the 21st century, he’s living in the 20th or 19th century,” he said.

Galtung said the kind of Article 9 that Abe has in mind is not a bill that increases security but “a bill for insecurity, by invoking revenge on Japan and by leading to an arms race.”

Isezaki, who calls Article 9 “ a religion” for many Japanese, agrees, but says the seeds were sown with Japan’s forays into Iraq, which were “completely detrimental.”

“We had been harmless — that was our image. We had been good to Iran, to Saudi Arabia, to Sunni, to Shia. We had been neutral, even to Palestine,” Isezaki says. “But sending troops to Iraq completely changed Arab societies’ notions about Japan. It was the starting point of change, and Abe hit the accelerator.”